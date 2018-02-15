Tokyo stocks rebound in wake of Wall Street rally

Stocks rallied Thursday after receiving a lift from Wall Street’s advance overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 310.81 points, or 1.47 percent, to end at 21,464.98 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after losing 90.51 points Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues meanwhile closed up 16.55 points, or 0.97 percent, to end at 1,719.27 after falling 14.06 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market attracted purchases from the outset of Thursday’s trading after U.S. equities continued to rise Wednesday. Investors took heart from the U.S. market’s strength despite a rise in long-term interest rates following the release Wednesday of stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer price data for January, brokers said.

The market maintained its strength in the afternoon, with the Nikkei average briefly shooting up over 420 points. But the gains were reduced by selling on a rally toward the close, with the yen’s appreciation against the dollar weighing on the market’s topside, market sources said.

“The Nikkei could have recovered 22,000 if it were not for the yen’s appreciation,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Buybacks after sharp falls last week aided advances by the key market gauges, Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co., said, signaling that Thursday’s rebound was natural from a supply-demand viewpoint.

Stocks’ topside was limited somewhat in the afternoon because of uncertainty over the course of the market, said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Fujii suggested that investors are expected to stay vigilant against future plunges until the yen weakens.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,393 to 606 in the TSE’s first section, while 66 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.57 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.84 billion.

Financial issues, such as banking groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, and brokerage Nomura, were upbeat after their U.S. peers gained ground in New York on Wednesday.

Other major winners included semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron, clothing retailer Fast Retailing and industrial materials maker Showa Denko.

By contrast, machinery maker Kubota plunged 3.73 percent as operating profit for 2017 and its forecast for 2018, both released Wednesday, fell short of the market’s consensus, brokers said.

Also on the minus side were restaurant chain Skylark and beverage maker Yakult.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 270 points to 21,450.