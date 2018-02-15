Fannie Mae loses $6.5 billion on tax change, faces first taxpayer assistance in six years

Sweeping changes to U.S. tax law led to a $6.53 billion loss at Fannie Mae last quarter, putting the government-controlled mortgage company in the position of seeking cash assistance from taxpayers for the first time since it emerged from the housing crisis six years ago.

Fannie Mae said Wednesday its net worth sank to a negative $3.7 billion after it had to “remeasure” its deferred tax assets to the tune of $9.9 billion as required by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump just before the end of the year.

Many U.S. companies had similarly large accounting charges due to the tax law.

The Washington company expects to benefit from a lower tax rate going forward.