Toshiba appoints industry outsider as CEO after scandals and record losses

Toshiba Corp. is bringing in an outsider to lead the electronics maker, which has been battered by accounting scandals, record losses and downsizing.

Nobuaki Kurumatani, representative director of CVC Capital Partners Ltd. and former vice president at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., will become chief executive officer and chairman of Toshiba Corp., the Tokyo-based manufacturer said in a statement Wednesday. Satoshi Tsunakawa will step down as CEO and become chief operating officer. The changes will be effective from April 1.

Toshiba is in the process of selling its crown-jewel memory unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital to avoid delisting after billions of dollars of losses in its nuclear energy operations. The incoming CEO will face the challenges of restoring confidence in the 143-year-old conglomerate and finding ways to achieve growth without the key engines of semiconductors and nuclear power.

“I will draw on all my experience and devote all my efforts to rebuilding Toshiba … by recovering and strengthening its financial base,” Kurumatani, 60, said in the statement.

Kurumatani, a graduate of the University of Tokyo, has spent his entire career in banking. He has also served as a board member at Sharp Corp. since June. Toshiba’s appointment of an outsider to a top leadership position is unprecedented for a conglomerate where executives typically spend decades working their way to the top.

Tsunakawa, a Toshiba veteran of almost 40 years, took over the leadership in June 2016 after an accounting scandal ousted three presidents, led to record losses and forced the company to sell assets. Half a year later, Toshiba discovered that construction delays and cost overruns at four atomic reactors in the U.S. had led to billions of dollars in additional losses. To pay its debt, Tsunakawa had to put its most profitable business — the chip unit — on the auction block.