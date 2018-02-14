Japan’s Owada to resign as International Court of Justice judge in June

Hisashi Owada, the father of Crown Princess Masako, is set to resign as a judge of The Hague-based International Court of Justice in June.

Owada, 85, met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Prime Minister’s Office to report that he had submitted a letter of resignation dated Feb. 6 to the ICJ. Abe thanked Owada for his longtime service.

Owada decided to quit in part because of his age. His daughter, set to become empress next year, also factored into the decision, a government source said Tuesday.

His resignation precedes Emperor Akihito’s abdication and Crown Prince Naruhito’s enthronement in 2019.

Owada became an ICJ judge in 2003 after serving as vice foreign minister and ambassador to the United Nations. He was the first Japanese president of the court, holding the post between 2009 and 2012.