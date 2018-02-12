One injured as explosion sets Yokohama chemical factory on fire
Firefighters hose down an chemical factory in Yokohama after a fire broke out there Monday. | KYODO

YOKOHAMA – A man was seriously injured in Yokohama Monday when an explosion set off a fire at an agricultural chemicals factory, police said.

The fire broke out at around 9 a.m. at a five-story factory run by SDS Biotech K.K. about 800 meters south of JR Shin-Koyasu Station. The factory was in operation at the time of the fire.

“I saw heaps of black smoke climbing into the sky,” said a 76-year-old woman employed at a nearby building.

The fire had been extinguished by around noon and investigators were looking into the cause.

