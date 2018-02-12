ANC panel set to decide on South African leader Zuma’s fate

A key committee of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party intends to finalize a power transition that will see Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa take over from President Jacob Zuma, who is under pressure to resign because of corruption allegations.

The national executive committee of the ANC is set to discuss Zuma’s fate at a meeting Monday afternoon that many South Africans hope will end a period of political limbo in one of Africa’s biggest economies.

Ramaphosa said Sunday that he recognizes South Africans want a resolution to the leadership crisis and that the ruling party committee will provide it.

Analysts believe the committee will call for Zuma’s resignation. If he refuses, the matter could go to parliament for a possible motion of no confidence or impeachment proceedings.