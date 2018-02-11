No Fukui evac plan needed for simultaneous nuclear accidents: Cabinet documents

The central government and the Fukui Prefectural Government have determined there is no need to craft a new evacuation plan for a twin nuclear accident there, Cabinet Office documents show.

In a meeting last month, state and prefectural officials confirmed that a simultaneous accidents at the Takahama and Oi nuclear power plants can be dealt with under the plants’ existing evacuation plans, the documents say.

The meeting involved officials from the Cabinet Office, the Fukui, Shiga and Kyoto prefectural governments, and Kansai Electric Power Co., which runs the atomic plants.

The consensus at meeting was that simultaneous nuclear accidents can be dealt with under the existing plans because the evacuation sites don’t overlap, a Fukui prefectural official said.

The two nuclear plants are about 13.5 km apart. About 160,000 to 180,000 people live within 30 km from each of the plants.