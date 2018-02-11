Tohoku fundraising drives launched for Taiwan

Areas hit hard by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami have begun a fundraising push for victims of last week’s earthquake in Taiwan — part of a bid to repay the kindness afforded them seven years ago.

Fundraising has already begun in some areas, with towns in Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures considering activities. All three received assistance from donors in Taiwan after the mega-quake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, including relief money, food and electricity generators.

The town of Minamisanriku in Miyagi Prefecture has installed donation boxes at Town Hall and other locations, while activities to collect money are also underway at local schools and shopping centers.

The town received a donation of around ¥2.2 billion from Taiwan and used it to rebuild a hospital.

“There are Taiwanese tourists who visit and stay here using minpaku (private lodging services). I don’t think the earthquake there is just their problem,” said Yusuke Shibuya, 37, a grocery store owner in Minamisanriku.

“I would be happy if our feeling of appreciation reaches them through fundraising,” he added.

The city of Hanamaki in Iwate Prefecture has also begun collecting relief funds at its government office, while the towns of Futaba and Okuma, which host the wrecked Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, are also considering a fundraising drive.

The quake that hit the eastern Taiwanese city of Hualien on Tuesday killed at least 16 people. The toll was revised Sunday after a body was found amid the rubble of a building partially toppled in the disaster.

Japan immediately dispatched a seven-member team of search and rescue experts to help with relief efforts there. The team arrived on the scene Thursday.

Taiwan’s presidential office posted a message from President Tsai Ing-wen on its Facebook page Saturday expressing her gratitude for the Japanese mission.

In her message, posted in Japanese, Tsai said she is deeply moved by heartwarming support from Japan during a very difficult time after the earthquake, and will never forget it.

Tsai was to formally hand over to the Japanese team a letter of gratitude containing the message.

Rescue teams were in the process Sunday of retrieving a body believed to be a member of a Chinese family of five who were staying at the Beauty Inn, which occupied the lower floors of the Yun Men Tsui Ti building, a large commercial-residential complex now leaning at a steep angle, the National Emergency Operation Center said.

On Saturday, three bodies — those of a man, woman and boy — were found in the hotel that occupied the first to third floors of the 12-story building in Hualien.

Nearly all the fatalities occurred at the building. The bodies of two people identified as a Canadian couple of Hong Kong origin, as well as four Chinese, two Taiwanese and a Filipino — all tourists — were recovered earlier.

Three Taiwanese died elsewhere in the city, including an employee of the Marshal Hotel who was killed when the bottom level of the 11-story building caved in. Two other buildings also collapsed in the magnitude 6.4 quake, which struck around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, roughly 18 km northeast of Hualien.

The quake also left 285 people, including nine Japanese, injured.

While power has been fully restored, about 4,500 families still did not have fresh water as of Sunday.

Nearly 300 aftershocks, many of them strong, have been recorded after Tuesday’s powerful main quake.

Taiwan, situated at the convergence of two major tectonic plates on the western Pacific Rim, is extremely prone to seismic activity.

On Feb. 6, 2016, a magnitude 6.6 quake rocked the city of Tainan in the predawn hours, killing 117 people, including 115 from the collapse of a 16-story apartment building in the downtown area. And in September 1999, a magnitude 7.7 quake struck the central county of Nantou, killing more than 2,400 people.