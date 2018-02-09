Citizen Watch discloses that subsidiary falsified product data for LED parts

Citizen Watch Co. said Friday that a subsidiary falsified inspection data on LED parts, becoming the latest Japanese manufacturer to admit to product data manipulation.

The president and another executive of Citizen Electronics Co. have resigned to take responsibility for the light-emitting diode debacle, it said.

A third-party probe discovered that the company falsified inspection data between 2012 and 2016 because it was afraid it would lose contracts mainly with North American clients.

The probe was originally launched late last year to investigate the use of product labels that incorrectly showed the place of production.