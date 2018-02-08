Expanded duties could be behind frequent SDF aircraft accidents, experts say

In the wake of this week’s deadly crash of a Self-Defense Forces helicopter, speculation has emerged that a wider range of duties and a shortage of mechanics could be behind the spate of similar accidents of recent years.

Monday’s crash of a GSDF AH-64D attack helicopter in Kanzaki, Saga Prefecture, which killed two crew members, follows three fatal accidents involving SDF aircraft last year.

The training of SDF personnel has become more diverse due to an increase in new duties, such as participation in U.N. peacekeeping missions abroad and the defense of Japan’s remote islands, said International University of Japan Vice President Noboru Yamaguchi — a former GSDF helicopter pilot who later served as deputy head of a GSDF aviation school.

“While personnel are more skillful than ever, they seem to be busy with increased workloads,” Yamaguchi said.

Discussing the frequent accidents, a senior GSDF official said that aircraft have become more sophisticated and are therefore more complicated to fly and maintain.

The official added that a decrease in the number of veteran pilots means that young pilots have fewer opportunities to practice alongside more experienced colleagues.

Aviation analyst Yoshitomo Aoki said there may be a lack of mechanics who can do maintenance work on AH-64D helicopters.

The number of AH-64D units deployed was reduced to only 13 despite an initial plan that called for about 60, after funds were rerouted to missile defense amid higher tensions fueled by North Korea, Aoki said.

The helicopters are used frequently but there are a limited number of mechanics able to carry out maintenance work, which could add to the burden crew members, he said.

Last May, a GSDF reconnaissance plane crashed in a mountainous area of Hokkaido, killing four crew members. In August, an MSDF patrol helicopter crashed into the sea off Aomori Prefecture, killing three crew members. In October, an ASDF search and rescue helicopter crashed off Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, claiming the lives of four personnel.