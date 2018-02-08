Pharmacists in Oita make guidebook to drinkable hot springs water

Pharmacists in Oita have compiled a guidebook on local fountains of drinkable spa water in the prefecture richest in onsen (hot springs) and spa water output.

The guidebook, created by the Oita Pharmaceutical Association, is intended to publicize the benefits of drinking onsen water, not just bathing in it.

Drinking onsen water is not popular in Japan. But in Oita Prefecture, hot springs are an inseparable part of daily life.

Local residents hope the guidebook will help spread the culture of drinking spa water.

The book selects 30 facilities in Oita with fountains of onsen water that have been approved by authorities for drinking. Profiles of the facilities include photographs and details on each water’s quality, taste, potential therapeutic effects and contraindications.

The book also outlines sanitary precautions and provides information on daily intake limits.

One popular spot for drinking onsen water is Tsukano spring, which is in the Megusuno district of the city of Oita. The spring water is cold and has a somewhat salty and sour taste.

People who visit to collect the water and take it home say they drink it daily and feel it is good for the stomach.

“I drink the water before breakfast and dinner,” said resident Yasuko Kurahashi. “The water improves my appetite and helps my bowel movements.”

Kurahashi said this has been her habit for 10 years.

In the past, many people with gastric ulcers have visited the spring for toji (hot spring therapy) and to drink the water, said Katsunori Goto, who manages both the spring and a nearby ryokan (Japanese-style inn).

Even now, some people visit annually to show thanks for improved health to a Buddhist saint enshrined there, while others travel long distances after hearing praise about the spring.

According to Yuki Yusa, a professor emeritus at Kyoto University who is supervising the guidebook, many hot springs in Europe are known more for having beneficial water than for letting people bathe in it.

But in Japan, drinking onsen water remains unpopular. Even documents on the famous Beppu hot springs resort in Oita make no mention of the practice, Yusa said.

Since Japan is rich in high-quality water, its people have not developed a habit of drinking hot springs water, he speculated.

According to Yusa, a record of local natural features, culture and history that was compiled around the eighth century relates that “alcoholic water” gushed from an area near the Tsukano spring and that people used it to cure skin diseases.

The record said the water had a sour taste, he added.

Some residents said that, in their childhood, they were told to drink the water for health benefits. This suggests the region may be a place where Japanese, too, have been drinking hot springs water since ancient times.