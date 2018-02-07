Kim Jong Un sister to visit South Korea as part of Olympic delegation

In a stunning move, North Korea will dispatch the powerful younger sister of leader Kim Jong Un as part of a high-level delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South, Seoul said Wednesday.

Kim Yo Jong, first vice director of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, will join the delegation led by the country’s ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam.

The visit by Kim Yo Jong — who is believed to be one of Kim Jong Un’s closest confidants — would be the first time a member of the ruling Kim dynasty visits the South. In a statement, South Korea’s Unification Ministry called the composition of the delegation “meaningful.”

Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong were born to the same mother, Ko Yong Hui, a Japanese-born dancer and mistress of former leader Kim Jong Il. Ko reportedly died in 2004.