Charges reinstated against Amtrak engineer in Philadelphia crash fatal to eight

An Amtrak engineer has been ordered to stand trial on criminal charges for a deadly 2015 derailment in Philadelphia.

A judge on Tuesday reinstated involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges against 34-year-old Brandon Bostian.

Another judge had thrown out the charges last year, ruling that the evidence pointed to an accident, not negligence.

Pennsylvania prosecutors appealed. Judge Kathryn S. Lewis ruled that the earlier judge had erred and that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

Bostian sat stunned as the decision was announced. He’s free on bail but must surrender his passport.

Eight people died when the Washington-to-New York train rounded a curve at more than twice the 50 mph (80 kph) speed limit and hurdled off the tracks. Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian was distracted and lost his bearings.