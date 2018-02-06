Mitsubishi Heavy sees no need to further delay delivery of first regional jet

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. sees no need to further postpone the first delivery of its small passenger jet, Shunichi Miyanaga, the firm’s president and chief executive officer, said Tuesday.

The delivery of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), the first Japan-developed small passenger jet, has already been pushed back five times.

The MRJ program is on track to begin delivery in mid-2020, Miyanaga said at a news conference. Foreign engineers are playing a key role in the development, he said.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp., the Mitsubishi Heavy unit that develops the jet, said in late January that a U.S. airline that took over Eastern Air Lines had canceled an order for 40 units. It was the first cancellation of an MRJ order.

Miyanaga said there would be no impact from the cancellation on the overall program.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it swung to a group net profit of ¥24.8 billion in the April-December period last year from a loss of ¥11.24 billion a year before, led by strong sales of forklifts and auto parts.