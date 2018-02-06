Winter gear and hot food in demand as big freeze sweeps Japan

Sales of gloves and other cold weather gear, as well as warm food products such as oden hot-pot dishes, are booming as Japan continues to face bitterly cold weather.

The Lawson Inc. convenience store chain says it logged a 70 percent rise from a year earlier in sales of cold weather protection items such as gloves and neck warmers in the region centered on Tokyo during the three days from Jan. 22, when areas around the capital were hit by a heavy snowfall.

Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co., a unit of FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co., saw its nationwide sales of cold weather gear go up 30 percent on Jan. 22, including extra undergarments and towels.

An official at Victoria Inc., a sporting goods chain based in Tokyo, said ice cleats for shoes to prevent sliding “sold twice as many as usual” on Jan. 22.

According to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., sales of disposable heating pads are growing. The company expects the market for such products to exceed ¥30 billion this winter for the first time in five years.

Sales of hot food products are also faring well.

Convenience store operators have seen their sales of oden, Chinese steamed buns and other hot food products expand 10 to 20 percent year on year.

The sales share of warm drinks, such as hot chocolate, in vending machines has increased as well.

Meanwhile, sales of frozen foods at FamilyMart stores rose about 20 percent Jan. 22. A FamilyMart official said the growth was apparently due to an increase in the number of people who did not want to go out shopping because of the snow.

Although many people are worried about the effects of the harsh cold on crops, an official in the agricultural ministry predicted there will be no significant impact as the snow did not stay for long in areas such as the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Prices of cabbage and Chinese cabbage, however, have been at approximately twice the usual levels since the start of the year. People familiar with the matter highlighted a need to look at changes in the weather.