Nikkei plunges to 19-month low in early trading as Wall Street rout spreads

Tokyo stocks plunged to a 19-month low Tuesday as Wall Street’s sell-off delivered heavy blows to investor risk appetite.

The Nikkei Stock Average at one point fell more than 1,250 points to a low of 21,403.34 during morning trading, down from the previous day’s close of 22,682,08. It ended the morning session at 21,487.87, with a wide range of industry sectors, including banks, real estate and machinery, taking hits.

The hefty drop came after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest one-day points fall ever overnight after reaching a record high on Jan. 26, wiping out its gains so far this year.

The Dow tumbled 1,175 points, or 4.6 percent, Monday after dropping 666 points Friday. Technology, health care and industrial companies suffered losses and energy companies were weighed down along with oil prices.

On Monday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index also fell, sliding 113.19 points, or 4.1 percent, to 2,648.94. That totaled a 7.8 percent drop since it hit a record high on Jan. 26.

The falls were triggered by concerns brewing over rising interest rates after the U.S. Labor Department on Friday issued a robust jobs report for January that showed wage growth picking up.

The stock market has been calm for more than a year, with prices driven by a combination of low interest rates, rising corporate earnings and economic growth. But a stronger economy and rising wages kindles higher inflation, which could lead the Federal Reserve to boost interest rates, potentially hindering economic growth.

“It’s panic selling,” said Hideyuki Ishiguro, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“The Japanese economy is on solid footing and corporate earnings are strong, but the rapid fall has hurt investor sentiment, and it could take a while before risk appetite returns,” he said. Ishiguro said the Nikkei will likely level off at around 21,500 and could fluctuate around the 22,000 mark for the time being.

Looking ahead, he said the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes will likely continue to flirt with the 3 percent level as U.S. wages rise and its economy remains healthy.

Tatsunori Kawai, investment strategist at Kabu.com Securities, said the Nikkei is facing a correction triggered by the plunge in U.S. stocks.

While a pullback has been expected after months of market increases, he said it remains to be seen if the fall will continue. Drops of 10 percent or more are relatively common during bull markets, but a total decline of 20 percent or more from its high can lead to a bear market, he said.