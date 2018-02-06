House panel votes to release Democrat rebuttal to disputed GOP memo claiming FBI abuse of power

A U.S. House panel voted Monday in favor of publicly releasing the Democratic rebuttal to President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans’ claims that the FBI abused its powers while investigating his campaign.

“The vote was unanimous to release this,” Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the Republican-controlled House Intelligence Committee, told reporters.

Trump now has five days to review the request to release the document, which Democrats had pushed to publicize after Republicans voted along party lines to declassify their own document over the objections of the FBI and the Justice Department.

Republicans “found themselves in an insupportable position when they released a misleading memo and refused to release the Democratic response, so I think they were compelled to take the action they did today,” Schiff said.

The panel voted last week to declassify a memo composed by Chairman Devin Nunes that claims Democrat-funded research prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to spy on a former Trump campaign aide.

Democrats feared Trump would use the memo as a pretext for firing senior officials and subvert the investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible coordination between Trump’s camp and Moscow.

Schiff, concerned that the White House might “redact our memo for political purposes,” said he has asked the FBI and Justice Department to review the memo and report back on what redactions, if any, they would make to the document to protect classified information.