Osaka to push 1970 expo tower for World Heritage listing

Osaka Prefecture will launch a campaign to get World Heritage status for Taiyo no To (Tower of the Sun), a symbol of the 1970 World Expo, Gov. Ichiro Matsui said.

With Osaka aiming to host the 2025 World Expo, it would be ideal for the tower, located in the city of Suita, to be added to the World Heritage list in 2025, Matsui told reporters Monday at the prefectural government’s office.

The tower, designed by the late artist Taro Okamoto, has an exhibition space inside it for the sculpture “Tree of Life,” which depicts life development processes, and other artworks.

The prefecture has moved forward with seismic strengthening work on the tower and restoration efforts for exhibits. The tower’s interior will be open to the public year round starting March 19.