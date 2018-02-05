JBIC mulls yuan-denominated panda bonds to aid Japanese firms operating in China

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation is considering issuing yuan-denominated bonds in China, known as panda bonds, according to Gov. Akira Kondo.

The government-held lender hopes to diversify channels to procure yuan funds for Japanese companies that are expanding in China, particularly automobile-related companies.

“If there is demand for yuan-based loans among Japanese companies we’ll consider issuing panda bonds, even though some issues must be resolved,” such as a financial regulatory screening, the JBIC chief said in a recent interview.

Panda bonds refer to fixed-income instruments issued in mainland China by foreign lenders and companies. The ban on panda bond issuance by Japanese entities was lifted late last year thanks to an improvement in relations between Japan and China.

Last month, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Bank became the first Japanese entities to issue such bonds.

JBIC has worked with the Export-Import Bank of China on establishing funds for environment protection and other fields under a 2008 business cooperation deal.

“We also want to cooperate with the Export-Import Bank of China in syndicated loans,” Kondo said.

Kondo added that JBIC also hopes to issue local currency-based bonds in Malaysia, India and elsewhere to support large-scale projects involving Japanese companies.