Cryptocurrency groups make slow progress on merger key to regulating industry

Merger talks between two Japanese cryptocurrency groups have made little headway as they vie for leadership in the new entity, industry sources say.

This may lead to a delay in the creation of rules governing the emerging industry at a time when the recent massive heist of virtual currency from Coincheck Inc. has highlighted the need for such rules.

The two groups are the Japan Blockchain Association, led by the country’s largest digital currency exchange operator, bitFlyer Inc., and the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association, which has more members.

Under the revised law on payment services, the Financial Services Agency can authorize a self-regulating body to set industry rules, conduct investigations on member firms and impose punishments.

The two groups started the merger negotiations in order to win such a designation.

After a break, they resumed the talks in early January. Now they are hurrying to reach an agreement after the ¥58 billion theft from Coincheck on Jan. 26, which laid bare the Tokyo-based exchange operator’s poor security measures.

But the two groups are divided over how to share the top executive posts after the merger and over which should be the surviving entity, according to sources.

To break the deadlock, some negotiation participants have proposed jointly setting up a new group. The two hope to cut a deal by the end of March, the sources said.

The agency hopes that the industry will regulate itself because creating a new law to regulate the industry could “nip off the buds of growth,” an FSA executive said.

“It’s now or never for the industry to show unity,” the executive said, unhappy with the slow progress in the merger talks.