Abe to ask Moon for South Korean help if Japanese must flee peninsula

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will ask South Korean President Moon Jae-in in their upcoming talks to provide support for evacuating Japanese in the event of a contingency on the Korean Peninsula, government sources have said.

The decision reflects Japan’s concern that escalating tensions could lead to a military clash between Washington and Pyongyang, possibly after South Korea’s Pyeongchang Olympics and Paralympics, the sources said Friday.

Although tensions have briefly eased in the run-up to the Olympics, speculation is growing within the Japanese government that North Korea could take action once the United States and South Korea resume their joint military drills after the end of the Paralympics on March 18, according to the sources.

Abe will pay a two-day visit to South Korea and hold talks with Moon on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Olympics on Friday. It is unclear how Moon may respond to Abe’s request.

The two are expected to meet for 45 minutes in a hotel near the venue of the opening ceremony. Abe plans to explain the urgency of crafting an evacuation plan and propose the start of working-level negotiations, possibly involving the United States and other countries, the sources said.

Moon is believed to be trying to use the success of the sports events to show the international community that tensions with the North are easing. The two Koreas have agreed to march together under a unified Korean flag at the Olympics’ opening ceremony and form a unified women’s ice hockey team.

The Foreign Ministry estimates roughly 38,000 Japanese were living in South Korea as of October 2016.

“For the safety of the Japanese people, I will firmly request South Korea’s cooperation,” Abe told the Upper House budget committee on Wednesday.

Abe has said other possible topics will be trilateral cooperation with the United States to rein in North Korea’s nuclear program and a 2015 bilateral agreement on “comfort women” who were forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels.

Tokyo has studied emergency plans to send chartered aircraft to Seoul and other cities and transport Japanese by land to the southern port city of Busan, from where ships would take them to Japan’s mainland via the island of Tsushima in Nagasaki Prefecture.

Many in the government believe it would be necessary to use Self-Defense Forces’ destroyers and aircraft and get help from the U.S. military to transport a large number of Japanese people.

Tokyo has offered negotiations to Seoul over the possibility of dispatching the SDF personnel for evacuating its citizens.