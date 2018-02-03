Abe asks Trump to ensure safety of U.S. aircraft in Okinawa

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked U.S. President Donald Trump to ensure that strict measures are taken for the safe operations of U.S. military aircraft in Okinawa Prefecture.

Abe made the request during an hourlong telephone conversation with Trump on Friday, following a series of accidents and problems involving U.S. aircraft.

Trump replied that he will ask relevant officials to discuss the matter.

Abe explained that he will visit South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on Feb. 9 and hold a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

He also told Trump that he will convey Japan’s position on the 2015 agreement with South Korea to resolve the issue of Korean “comfort women,” who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II. Moon has criticized the deal and requested a fresh apology from Japan.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will also visit South Korea to attend the Olympic ceremony and meet with Moon.

Abe and Trump agreed that their countries will use the opportunity to reaffirm the importance of close cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea in dealing with North Korea.

The leaders also discussed the need to strictly implement sanctions against North Korea and agreed to work jointly to prevent Pyongyang from evading the measures.

Abe praised Trump’s reference to the need for maximum pressure on North Korea in his State of Union speech delivered on Tuesday.

Japan “will maximize the pressure without being blinded by North Korea’s ‘charm offensive,’ ” Abe told Trump. The U.S. leader agreed.

The phone talks preceded a three-day visit to Japan by Pence from Tuesday. Abe and Pence are set to hold a meeting the following day.