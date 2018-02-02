Shaken by cybertheft, Japan’s regulator conducts spot inspection on Coincheck

The Financial Services Agency conducted a spot inspection on Coincheck Inc. Friday to protect users, Finance Minister Taro Aso said, as authorities tried to pin down how hackers stole about ¥58 billion ($530 million) of digital money from the Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange.

Last week’s heist — one of the world’s biggest cyberthefts — highlighted the vulnerabilities in trading an asset that policymakers are struggling to regulate, as well as the broader economic risks for the country as it aims to leverage the financial technology (fintech) industry to stimulate growth.

The regulator earlier this week issued a business improvement order to Coincheck and said it would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges in the nation for security gaps following the hack.

Coincheck has been ordered to submit a report on the hack and measures for preventing a recurrence by Feb. 13. But the inspection was conducted ahead of the deadline to “ensure protection of users,” Aso said.

The FSA said Friday it had ordered all cryptocurrency exchanges to submit a report on their system risk management.

The FSA has already conducted an interview-based hearing with Coincheck but questions remain, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Friday.

Another source said the checks by some 10 inspectors started at 8 a.m. Friday, with the aim of examining financial conditions at Coincheck, the company’s responses to clients and reviewing its system managing structure.

Tokyo-based Coincheck said Sunday it would repay about ¥46.3 billion ($425 million) of the virtual money. The FSA has said it had yet to confirm whether the company had sufficient funds for the reimbursement.

The hack has drawn into focus the government’s approach to regulating cryptocurrency exchanges. Last year, it became the first country to regulate exchanges at the national level — a move that won praise for boosting innovation and protecting consumers, contrasting sharply with crackdowns in South Korea and China.

Authorities in several countries are also investigating last week’s heist involving the NEM cryptocurrency, a member of the foundation behind the digital coin said Thursday.

Last year’s explosive rise in the value of digital coins and the flood of new retail investors drawn to the market have rattled global regulators nervous about a sector used largely for speculation. Officials have said cryptocurrencies are used by criminals to launder money.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, skidded 11 percent Thursday to its lowest since November, as a Facebook ban on cryptocurrency adverts and a growing regulatory backlash against the nascent market frightened investors.

Bitcoin extended its slide to $8660 on after Thursday’s drop to as low as $9,022 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, less than half the peak price of almost $20,000 it reached in December.