Fidel Castro’s son commits suicide, Cuban state-run media report

The eldest son of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide Thursday at age 68 after being treated for months for depression, Cuban state-run media reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart, also known as “Fidelito” because of how much he looked like his father, had initially been hospitalized for depression and then continued treatment as an outpatient.

“Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been attended by a group of doctors for several months due to a state of profound depression, committed suicide this morning,” said website Cubadebate.

Fidelito was born in 1949 out of his father’s brief marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart before he went on to topple a U.S.-backed dictator and build a communist-run state on the doorstep of the United States during the Cold War.

Castro died just over a year ago, on Nov. 26, 2016, age 90.

A nuclear physicist who studied in the former Soviet Union, Castro Diaz-Balart had been working as a scientific counselor to the Cuban Council of State and vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences at the time of his death.

Previously, from 1980 to 1992, he was head of Cuba’s national nuclear program, and spearheaded the development of a nuclear plant on the Caribbean’s largest island.

After Cuba halted those plans in 1992, which was due to a lack of funding after the collapse of Cuba’s trade and aid ties with the ex-Soviet bloc, Castro Diaz-Balart largely disappeared from public view.