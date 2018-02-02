Lebanon blasts Israel over oil exploration near border, snubs Tel Aviv’s claims
Lebanese Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil explains on the map about the offshore block 9, which Israel claims, during an interview with the Associated Press at his office in Beirut Thursday. Abi Khalil has vowed the country will go ahead in its oil and gas exploration tender near its maritime border with Israel despite Israeli claims the field belongs to it. | AP

BEIRUT – Lebanon’s oil minister has vowed Beirut will go ahead in its oil and gas exploration tender near its maritime border with Israel despite Israeli claims to the field.

Cesar Abi Khalil told The Associated Press on Thursday that Israel’s defense minister’s comments in which he said the explorations are taking place in a gas field “which is by all accounts ours” are a new aggression against Lebanon.

Abi Khalil said Lebanon has demarcated its maritime border and informed the United Nations about it.

In December, the Lebanese Cabinet approved licenses for three international companies to carry out exploratory drilling off the Lebanese coast.

The licenses will allow Italy’s Eni, France’s Total and Russia’s Novatek, who bid for two of Lebanon’s 10 offshore blocks, to determine whether oil and gas exist.

