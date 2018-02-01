Kyoto University to admit 17 erroneously rejected applicants

Kyoto University said Thursday that it will admit 17 applicants who were rejected after entrance examinations last February due to the inclusion of a physics question that had no possible answer.

Of those who passed the exam, 11 students will be allowed to switch to the faculties of their choice.

“It’s extremely regrettable,” Masao Kitano, the university’s executive vice president, told a news conference. “We sincerely apologize to related people and everyone in the country.”

Kyoto University President Juichi Yamagiwa said the institution would take steps to properly respond to the error.

An error was found in a physics question related to the transmission of sound. The university conducted an internal investigation after outsiders pointed out that answering the question was impossible.

A total of 4,429 applicants for seven faculties at the prestigious university took the exam including the problematic question. The university gave a passing score on the question to all the exam takers and reassessed admission decisions.

The blunder was the second of its kind concerning an entrance exam last year at an elite national university. In January, Osaka University admitted to errors in physics questions included in its entrance exam and decided to admit 30 applicants who had been mistakenly considered to have failed.