Japan’s disaster agency to call for diversifying J-Alert delivery channels

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency plans to ask local governments this month to adopt at least two transmission methods to ensure that local residents receive emergency messages via the nationwide J-Alert early warning system, sources said Thursday.

As of August last year, 14 percent of municipalities in the country had only one communication channel for the system, according to a survey by the agency.

In the agency’s nationwide J-Alert drills in November, some local governments relying on a single transmission channel were unable to send out emergency information due to the malfunction of equipment.

The agency hopes that using multiple communication channels, including via the use of television sets, will enable residents to receive missile or natural disaster information wherever they are, the sources said.

Specifically, municipalities with outdoor broadcasting equipment for disaster radio systems will be advised to install in-home receivers for residents and introduce a registration system for automatic emergency phone calls.

The agency also plans to urge local governments that only send emails to registered residents to simultaneously air radio alerts, the sources said.

The central government will continue providing special local tax grants to municipalities introducing in-home receivers, they added.