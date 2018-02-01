Okinawa court sentences Taiwanese man to 25 years for trying to smuggle 600 kilograms of stimulant

A court in Okinawa sentenced a Taiwanese man to 25 years in prison and slapped him with a ¥10 million ($91,000) fine Thursday for trying to smuggle 597 kilograms of stimulants in 2016, the largest amount seized in a single bust in the country.

“It was an organized and premeditated crime. The amount was enormous and the risk of it causing harm to Japan cannot be denied,” presiding Judge Yuichi Tada of the Naha District Court said in handing down the ruling.

Lee Yu-ching, 45, “played a leading role” in the incident, Tada said, rejecting the defense team’s claim that he is innocent. Prosecutors had sought a 30-year term and a ¥10 million fine.

According to the ruling, 597 kg of stimulants, with a street value of ¥42 billion, were transferred from a vessel of unknown nationality to a yacht crewed by Lee and others, including two Taiwanese men, in the East China Sea in May 2016. The yacht entered Naha port in Okinawa Prefecture in an attempt to import the stimulants to the country, the ruling said.

The two other Taiwanese men, who were charged with conspiring with Lee, were given 10-year prison terms and ¥5 million fines by the Naha District Court in November-. The two have appealed the rulings.