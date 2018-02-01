Japan’s budgets extra ¥2.7 trillion for child care, missile defense and disaster prevention

The Diet on Thursday enacted an extra budget worth ¥2.71 trillion ($24.7 billion) for fiscal 2017, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to expand child care support, take anti-disaster measures and enhance missile defense capabilities.

The largest portion, around ¥1.26 trillion, will be spent on public works and other programs to better prepare for natural disasters.

Around ¥482 billion will be spent on programs to provide child care services to more children and boost national productivity.

The supplementary budget will also finance efforts to enhance missile defense capabilities amid threats from North Korea’s ballistic missiles and improve the competitiveness of domestic farmers who are concerned about a possible influx of cheap imports as Japan promotes free trade with other countries.

The extra budget for the year through March was approved by the House of Councilors after the House of Representatives passed it Tuesday.