Bottle of 50-year-old Yamazaki whisky fetches record $298,879 at auction

A bottle of limited edition Yamazaki-brand whisky released by Suntory Spirits Ltd. about six years ago has fetched $298,879 (about ¥32.6 million) at a Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong.

This is the highest successful bid for any single bottle of Japanese whisky, an official of the auction house said.

The item auctioned Saturday was one of just 150 bottles of the 50-year-old single malt whisky that went on sale in December 2011 for ¥1.05 million each, including tax.

The product was made of “stringently selected” malt whiskies aged for at least 50 years in Japanese oak casks, according to Suntory Holdings Ltd., the parent of Suntory Spirits.

The record price came as the bottle’s rarity may have been recognized, sources with access to the auction said, noting it carries a signature from the whisky’s chief blender.

Japanese whisky is becoming increasingly popular around the world.