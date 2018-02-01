11 found dead after fire guts Sapporo residential welfare facility

Eleven people have died in a fire at a residential facility for those on welfare in Sapporo.

Around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, a passerby made an emergency call to police reporting the fire at the Soshiaru Haimu facility.

The fire was brought under control about two hours later, and the bodies of 11 people believed to be residents of the facility were discovered at the site.

The facility, aimed at helping people on welfare become financially independent, had a total of 16 residents, including elderly people, according to the police and fire departments of Hokkaido.

The five other residents survived the fire. Three of them, in their 50s to 80s, were taken to a hospital. They are conscious.

The police will work to identify the 11 victims — eight men and three women — and investigate the cause of the fire.

The facility, formerly used as a hotel, was a three-story rental apartment building. Private rooms for residents were on the first and second floors, while the third floor was used as a storage space.

Two welfare staff officials were at the facility during the day Wednesday, but none at night. The facility had received no instructions related to its fire control system from local fire authorities.

The facility was in an residential area about 1 km north of Sapporo Station of Hokkaido Railway Co.