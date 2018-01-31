Experts question Trump’s holding off on Russian sanctions as ‘barred’ Moscow spy official met with counterparts in U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to impose sanctions on Russia for now, under a law overwhelmingly passed by Congress, represents a missed opportunity to deter the Kremlin’s aggressive behavior, former U.S. officials and Russia specialists said Tuesday.

The Trump administration late on Monday said it would not immediately impose sanctions under the law, designed to punish Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Russia denies doing so.

The administration also published a list of Russian oligarchs who could be sanctioned, as required by the law.

The list was dismissed in Moscow as little more than a “telephone directory” of the rich. U.S. and Russian observers said it appeared to be a virtual copy of Forbes magazine’s list of Russia’s wealthiest people.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the administration could still impose sanctions.

“This should in no way be interpreted as we’re not putting sanctions on any of the people in that report,” Mnuchin told the Senate Banking Committee, referring to the list of oligarchs.

Under the law, the administration faced a Monday deadline to impose sanctions on anyone who was determined to have conducted significant business with Russian defense and intelligence sectors. Those sectors already have been sanctioned for their alleged role in the U.S. presidential election.

“I think the administration missed an opportunity to extend the use of sanctions” to deter Russia, said retired ambassador Daniel Fried, formerly the State Department’s top sanctions official.

The report on Russian oligarchs “seemed to be assembled in haste, and seemed to be close to a cut-and-paste job,” said Fried, now at the Atlantic Council think tank.

Trump criticized the sanctions law, which Congress passed last year with enough backing to override any presidential veto, and has seemed unenthusiastic about implementing it.

In a statement late on Monday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the law by itself was deterring Russian defense sales.

“Since the enactment of the … legislation, we estimate that foreign governments have abandoned planned or announced purchases of several billion dollars in Russian defense acquisitions,” she said.

While that explanation is “not preposterous,” said Lawrence Freedman, emeritus professor at King’s College London, “the main concern is clearly not wanting to upset Russia more.”

Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he was heartened by a classified briefing that the State Department gave Monday to the committee’s staff.

“I am encouraged by the diplomatic steps Secretary (of State Rex) Tillerson has taken in recent months to compel other governments to comply with CAATSA,” Corker said, using an acronym for the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. “On the whole, it is clear the administration is working in good faith.”

Also Tuesday, U.S. lawmakers revealed that the Trump administration had let a top Russian spy official visit the United States last week for meetings with U.S. intelligence officials even though there are sanctions against him that typically prohibit such visits.

The Russian ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, said on Russian state TV that Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, met with his U.S. counterparts about the fight against terrorism.

The visit came less than a week before President Donald Trump decided not to issue any new sanctions against Russian politicians and oligarchs over Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a frequent critic of Trump’s treatment of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government, said the timing of the trip was suspicious.

“This is a serious national security issue,” Schumer told reporters. “Russia hacked our elections. We sanctioned the head of their foreign intelligence, and then the Trump administration invites him to waltz through our front door. This is an extreme dereliction of duty by President Trump, who seems more intent on undermining the rule of law in this country than standing up to Putin.”

Schumer wants to know whether sanctions were discussed, whether Naryshkin also met with White House or national security officials and whether other sanctioned Russian officials were along on the trip. Naryshkin was sanctioned in 2014 in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, told a Russian radio station Tuesday that CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently met with Russian spy officials, but he did not say where the meeting occurred or say specifically who attended. Huntsman was underscoring cooperation between the two nations.

“Just in the last week, he (Pompeo) has had probably the most important meetings on counterterrorism that we’ve had in a very, very long time, at the senior levels,” Huntsman said in the interview with the radio station Echo of Moscow.

The CIA released a statement saying that while it does not discuss the schedules of U.S. intelligence leaders, “rest assured that any interaction with foreign intelligence agencies would have been conducted in accordance with U.S. law and in consultation with appropriate departments and agencies.”

Jonathan Schanzer, a sanctions expert at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said that typically, people who have been sanctioned have their assets frozen and are barred from entering the United States. He said there are cases where individuals from sanctioned countries enter the United States after getting permission to attend meetings at the United Nations.

Situations like Naryshkin’s visit are more unusual, Schanzer said.

“We don’t see this sort of thing being reported very often,” he said.