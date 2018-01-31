Okayama pileup blamed on elderly driver leaves girl, 9, dead, four other child pedestrians injured
Police cars are seen Tuesday on a street in Akaiwa, Okayama Prefecture, where a girl died and four other children were injured on their way home from school in a multiple pileup. | KYODO

Kyodo

OKAYAMA – A 9-year-old girl died and four other schoolchildren were injured Tuesday in a multiple vehicle pileup caused by a 70-year-old driver in Okayama Prefecture, police said.

In the pileup involving five vehicles, a light truck hit a group of schoolchildren after it was rear-ended by a car driven by Tomoko Shigemori, who was arrested on the spot on suspicion of causing the accident.

The girl, identified as Yui Fujiwara, was later pronounced dead and one of the other four children — a 10-year-old boy — sustained serious injuries in the accident, which occurred at around 4 p.m., the police and firefighters said.

According to the police, the woman’s car collided with a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction on a road in the city of Akaiwa before it hit the small truck, causing it to turn upside down and mount the sidewalk. Two other vehicles also collided.

The children were among a group of third- to sixth-graders heading home together. They were not accompanied by any parents or teachers, the school said.

Photos

