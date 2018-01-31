Firefighters battling blaze in empty building find bomb at nearby Idaho eatery

An unexploded bomb has been found in the doorway of a new, unopened downtown Idaho restaurant.

The Times-News reports a bomb squad from Twin Falls detonated the bomb in Burley shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the bomb’s fuse had been lit but the device didn’t detonate.

Firefighters found the bomb while extinguishing a blaze at an empty building across the street. Authorities say they’re not certain whether a bomb started the fire, but they’re working under that assumption.

No one was injured.

Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell says authorities are hoping someone has more information about a white pickup spotted in the area around the time they believe the bomb was set.

The incident is under investigation.