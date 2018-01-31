2016 American jet engine fire at O’Hare complicated by cabin communications fiasco: NTSB
In this Oct. 28, 2016, photo provided by passenger Jose Castillo, fellow passengers walk away from a burning American Airlines jet that aborted takeoff and caught fire on the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Investigators say communication problems between flight attendants and pilots put evacuating passengers at more risk after the plane caught fire. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that flight attendants didn't know how to use the intercom system to speak with pilots before they directed passengers to use an emergency exit behind an engine that was still running. | JOSE CASTILLO / VIA AP

2016 American jet engine fire at O’Hare complicated by cabin communications fiasco: NTSB

AP

CHICAGO – Investigators say communication problems between flight attendants and pilots put evacuating passengers at more risk after an American Airlines plane caught fire in 2016 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that flight attendants didn’t know how to use the intercom system to speak with pilots before they directed passengers to use an emergency exit behind an engine that was still running.

One passenger was hurt after being knocked to the ground by a jet blast from the engine.

The NTSB says the fire started when pieces of an engine disc broke off and pierced a fuel line with such force that one piece was found a half mile away. The board recommends that federal regulators require improved high-tech inspections of the discs during manufacturing.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this Oct. 28, 2016, photo provided by passenger Jose Castillo, fellow passengers walk away from a burning American Airlines jet that aborted takeoff and caught fire on the runway at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Investigators say communication problems between flight attendants and pilots put evacuating passengers at more risk after the plane caught fire. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that flight attendants didn't know how to use the intercom system to speak with pilots before they directed passengers to use an emergency exit behind an engine that was still running. | JOSE CASTILLO / VIA AP

, , , ,