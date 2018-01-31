Brazil’s ex-leader Lula da Silva files request to avoid prison for graft amid appeals

Lawyers for former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked a high court on Tuesday to block his arrest for a graft conviction that was upheld last week.

Attorney Cristiano Zanin asked the Superior Court of Justice in the capital of Brasilia to prevent arrest of the left-leaning leader until all of his appeals have been heard.

A three-judge panel last week unanimously upheld da Silva’s corruption and money laundering conviction and raised his sentence from nine and a half to 12 years and one month in prison. One of the judges said then that the former president should be arrested as soon as the court explains details of the ruling to the defense, a proceeding that usually takes a month.

Prosecutors say da Silva was promised an apartment as a payoff from a construction company in return for contracts. He denies any wrongdoing and says the trial, which was one of the fastest to go through the court based in southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, was rigged.

Da Silva’s appeal could ultimately be heard by the country’s highest court, the Supreme Federal Tribunal, also in Brasilia.

Lawyers for the former president, who is also the front-runner for this year’s October presidential elections, say his conviction is unconstitutional and argue there was no evidence that links him to the promise of receiving the apartment where he never lived and visited only once.

Even if the once-hugely popular leader avoids jail for now, he is less likely to run in the elections now that the conviction has been upheld. Brazil’s electoral law says candidates should be barred if they have criminal convictions maintained by courts like the one that heard da Silva’s appeal last week.