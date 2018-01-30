How (and when) to stream Trump’s State of the Union from Japan

Partway through Japan’s Wednesday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump will begin delivering his first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress and special guests.

The speech is set to start at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday in Washington (11 a.m. Wednesday in Japan.)

If taking an early lunch break to soak up some U.S. politics is your thing, try one of these livestreams viewable from Japan:

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will begin its online coverage from 10 a.m. Japan time, “including the motorcade from the White House and the senators proceeding to the House chamber.”

Twitter

Another choice is to give your timeline-scrolling thumb a rest and watch the address via Twitter, which has set up an events page for a livestream. Hot takes not included.

Learn more

As for what to expect from the address itself, here’s a quick preview from The Associated Press. Check back for a full report after the speech wraps up.