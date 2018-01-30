How (and when) to stream Trump’s State of the Union from Japan
U.S. President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question after participating in the swearing-in ceremony for Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday. | POOL / VIA BLOOMBERG

/

How (and when) to stream Trump’s State of the Union from Japan

Staff Report

Partway through Japan’s Wednesday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump will begin delivering his first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress and special guests.

The speech is set to start at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday in Washington (11 a.m. Wednesday in Japan.)

If taking an early lunch break to soak up some U.S. politics is your thing, try one of these livestreams viewable from Japan:

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will begin its online coverage from 10 a.m. Japan time, “including the motorcade from the White House and the senators proceeding to the House chamber.”

Twitter

Another choice is to give your timeline-scrolling thumb a rest and watch the address via Twitter, which has set up an events page for a livestream. Hot takes not included.

Learn more

As for what to expect from the address itself, here’s a quick preview from The Associated Press. Check back for a full report after the speech wraps up.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question after participating in the swearing-in ceremony for Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday. | POOL / VIA BLOOMBERG

, ,