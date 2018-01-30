Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault alliance takes No. 2 spot in global auto sales for first time

Global auto sales of the alliance of Nissan Motor Co., Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. reached around 10.6 million units in 2017, securing the No. 2 spot for the first time, according to data released Tuesday.

The three-way alliance fell behind Volkswagen AG of Germany, which clinched the top spot for the second consecutive year, but outperformed the Toyota Motor Corp. group including minicar-maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck-maker Hino Motors Ltd.

Global sales of the Japanese-French group of automakers topped the 10 million mark for the first time, climbing from fourth place in 2016, with Mitsubishi Motors joining the alliance after Nissan bought a 34 percent stake in October 2016.

Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors saw their sales rise significantly in China, their largest market, helped by the popularity of sport-utility vehicles, while Mitsubishi Motors’ recovery from a slowdown in 2016 following a fuel economy scandal also lifted sales.

But the picture is not all that rosy for the alliance, with Nissan still struggling to recover from an inspection scandal involving unauthorized workers who had been engaged in final vehicle tests. The incident is still affecting new car sales in Japan, where the company continues to see a slowdown.

Although General Motors Co. has yet to release its annual sales figures, the Toyota group is believed to have surpassed the U.S. automaker to rank No. 3 after selling a record 10,386,000 cars globally in 2017, up 2.1 percent from the previous year and surpassing the 10 million mark for the fourth consecutive year.

For the first nine months of 2017, General Motors’ global sales fell 2.2 percent. The firm is expected to release the 2017 data in early February.

In 2016, Toyota ended its four-year reign as the world’s top-selling automaker, losing out to Volkswagen, which was recovering from a diesel data falsification scandal.

Volkswagen’s sales increased in every international market, up 4.3 percent globally to 10,741,500 units.