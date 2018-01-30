Okinawa elementary school where U.S. chopper window fell to get roofed facility on playground

An Okinawa elementary school where safety concerns have grown due to U.S. military aircraft flying overhead is expected to get a roofed facility on its playground to protect students from falling objects, sources said Tuesday.

In December, a window from a U.S. military CH-53E helicopter fell onto the grounds of the school just outside U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. The school has since stopped using the playground, with the central government confirming that the U.S. has continued flying helicopters over the site.

The Defense Ministry’s local bureau is discussing the plan to build the installation with the city of Ginowan’s board of education, according to the sources.

Details of the plan, including when the facility will be built, will be decided at a later date.

Parents who have been concerned about the safety of their children have been calling for the addition of such a facility.

Since the window incident on Dec. 13, the local defense bureau has placed surveillance cameras at the school to check for U.S. military aircraft flying overhead and sent officials there as monitors.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but residents were shocked as the window, weighing 7.7 kilograms, landed only a dozen meters from where more than 50 children were taking physical education classes.

The Futenma base sits in a crowded residential area of Ginowan, and the Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed to move the facility to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago, also in Okinawa.

But progress in the relocation plan has been slow, with Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga and many local residents hoping the Futenma base will be relocated outside the prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.