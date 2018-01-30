Osaka man and his mother arrested for allegedly streaming footage of women performing indecent acts

Osaka police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man and his mother for allegedly streaming live footage of women conducting obscene acts and collecting about ¥200 million over the past two years.

Keiichi Todaka, who lives in the city of Osaka, and his mother Michiyo, 52, are suspected of having streamed about 250 women performing indecent acts.

The women performed from their homes or at an apartment in Osaka used as a studio, investigators said. The website paid the two suspects in accordance with the number of viewers, and they had earned about ¥200 million over the two years until the end of last year, police sources said.

Todaka and his mother were arrested for allegedly streaming live footage of two women in their 20s performing indecent acts at the Osaka studio between October and this month, investigators said.

Police believe the suspects received 60 percent of the money earned and gave the remaining portion to the women. The two have denied the charges, saying the women acted alone, investigators said.