Mitsui Fudosan ready to open new Tokyo Midtown in Hibiya in March

Tokyo Midtown Hibiya, a 35-story office and shopping complex, will open in Chiyoda Ward in March, with its developer, Mitsui Fudosan Co., saying it hopes to evolve the Hibiya area into a crossing point for both businesses and culture.

The neighborhood is blessed with unique cultural assets and is a place where entertainment, business and politics coexist, Masanobu Komoda, president and CEO of Mitsui Fudosan, said during a media preview Tuesday, two days before the official completion date.

“We hope to develop Hibiya into an attractive place by taking advantage of our Tokyo Midtown brand mixed with Hibiya’s identity,” he said.

The new skyscraper is near Hibiya Park and just a few blocks from the Ginza shopping district, the Kasumigaseki political center and the Marunouchi business hub.

The tower will open March 29 with 60 shops and restaurants occupying one underground floor and the first seven floors above ground.

The New Toho Cinemas movie theater with 11 screens and 2,200 seats will be located on the fourth and fifth floors.

The area has long served as a leading center for Japan’s modernization. It hosted such Western-style buildings as the now-defunct Rokumeikan dance hall and the prestigious Imperial Hotel, Komoda said.

The design of Tokyo Midtown Hibiya’s underground arcade was inspired by the Sanshin Building, a onetime modern-style landmark that used to grace the area.

Corporate offices will be located from the 11th to 34th floors, with many firms, including chemical company Asahi Kasei Corp., already scheduled to move in, according to Mitsui Fudosan. The developer declined to specify other company names or provide the occupancy rate.

The sixth floor will also serve as an area to promote innovative ideas and collaboration between different businesses from venture firms to large companies.

The 192-meter-tall Tokyo Midtown Hibiya will have total floor space of around 189,000 square meters, with four underground floors in addition to the 35 floors above ground.

The shopping and office complex is Mitsui Fudosan’s second carrying the name Tokyo Midtown. Tokyo Midtown in Roppongi was built in 2007.