Itochu acquires near 20% stake in U.K. startup Moixa, maker of AI storage systems for renewable energy

Major trading house Itochu Corp. said Monday that it has invested some ¥1 billion in British startup Moixa Energy Holdings Ltd., which develops and supplies renewable energy storage systems that use artificial intelligence.

With the investment, Itochu will acquire an equity stake of nearly 20 percent in the London-based company.

Itochu hopes to utilize Moixa’s GridShare, a power control system, to expand its energy business, officials said.

Moixa offers optimal control systems for electricity, including sales of surplus electricity from multiple storage batteries to electrical companies. GridShare can be connected to equipment such as home appliances and electric vehicles.

Itochu plans to install GridShare into its own energy storage system, Smart Star, later this year. The company will also consider installing GridShare in its virtual power plant business, which adjusts power according to electricity supply and demand, and for the management of electric vehicle battery charges.