Pacific search widens after New Zealand finds seven survivors from sunken ferry adrift in raft
This photo released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows a wooden dinghy carrying seven survivors from a missing ferry and a fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean Sunday. Six adults and an unconscious baby were rescued Sunday from the life raft in the Pacific Ocean after drifting for four days in the blazing sun without water. The survivors had scrambled onto the small wooden dinghy after the ferry they were aboard sank, according to authorities. | NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE / VIA AP

Pacific search widens after New Zealand finds seven survivors from sunken ferry adrift in raft

AFP-JIJI

WELLINGTON – The search for survivors from a ferry that sank with 50 people aboard in the remote Pacific resumed Monday, with rescuers saying they remained optimistic as they comb an area larger than Italy.

A New Zealand Air Force Orion plane located seven survivors drifting in a dinghy late Sunday after the sinking of the MV Butiraoi, which set off from the island nation of Kiribati on Jan. 18.

NZDF Air Commodore Darryn Webb said a nearby fishing vessel had safely picked up the survivors and the focus had turned to finding more passengers from the stricken ferry.

“There’s a thought that there could be a liferaft with other survivors on it … we remain optimistic that we may find more survivors,” he told Radio New Zealand.

Webb said rescuers were searching a “huge” 315,000-sq.-km (122,000-sq.-mile) area.

He said the Orion’s crew were determining where to look by working on the assumption any liferaft would have been drifting for about a week.

“With those details it should allow the P-3 Orion to pinpoint with greater accuracy the next location to search,” he said.

The Butiraoi was last heard from on Jan. 18 when it left Nonouti on a 250-km (155-mile) trip to Betio, the largest township of Kiribati’s capital city, South Tarawa.

Local authorities said the 17.5-meter wooden catamaran ran aground and underwent repairs to its propeller shaft before it left Nonouti.

New Zealand sent a military aircraft to conduct sweeps of the area after being called in to help late Friday by Fiji authorities who are coordinating the search.

Kiribati, a nation of 33 atolls and reefs with a total population of about 110,000, lies some 3,460 km northeast of Fiji.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows a wooden dinghy carrying seven survivors from a missing ferry and a fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean Sunday. Six adults and an unconscious baby were rescued Sunday from the life raft in the Pacific Ocean after drifting for four days in the blazing sun without water. The survivors had scrambled onto the small wooden dinghy after the ferry they were aboard sank, according to authorities. | NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE / VIA AP A handout photo supplied by the New Zealand Defence Force shows survivors from a ferry that sank floating in a boat in the sea near the South Pacific nation of Kiribati Saturday. | NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS A handout photo supplied by the New Zealand Defence Force shows aid supplies being dropped to survivors from a ferry that sank in the sea near the South Pacific nation of Kiribati Saturday. | NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , ,