JR East Vice President Yuji Fukasawa to become president in April

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) plans to promote Vice President Yuji Fukasawa to president, sources said.

Fukasawa, 63, will succeed Tetsuro Tomita, 66, who will become JR East chairman. The appointments will take effect on April 1, the sources said Saturday.

After taking the top management post in 2012, Tomita led efforts to repair railway lines damaged by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Fukasawa became vice president in June 2012 and is overseeing JR East’s bid to win a high-speed railway contract in India.

He joined the company, then known as the Japanese National Railways, in 1978. Before that, he was involved mainly in financial and personnel affairs as well as management planning.