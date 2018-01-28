Regional banks to raise fees for services as zero rates, dwindling population erode profits

An increasing number of regional banks plan to raise commissions for money-exchange, remittances and other services.

The increase reflects worries about worsening business conditions caused by prolonged rock-bottom interest rates and Japan’s shrinking population.

Aomori Bank will raise remittance fees in February, followed by Ehime Bank in March and Akita Bank and Oita Bank in April.

At Aomori Bank, an over-the-counter funds transfer of less than ¥30,000 to another account at the same branch will cost ¥324, triple the current level.

In February, Fukui Bank’s customers will have to pay a fee to use its money-changing machines, and clients at Yamagata Bank and Bank of the Ryukyus will be charged for making bulk deposits of coins.

“We’ve made efforts to reduce costs, but current fee levels are not in line with business expenses,” an official at Bank of the Ryukyus said.

Among major banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. raised its fee for money-exchange services last May, followed by Mizuho Bank in January. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is scheduled to follow suit in April.

In addition, some regional banks have raised or plan to raise fees for issuing certificates of deposit balances.

By contrast, banks have kept their fees for online remittances unchanged. Oita Bank will offer a discount of ¥108 for online money transfers.

The series of measures may add momentum to the growth of online banking, industry watchers say.