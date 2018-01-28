More than half of Japan’s housing lacking quake-resistance checks

More than half of Japan’s housing has not undergone seismic capacity assessments, a Cabinet Office survey suggests.

According to the survey released Saturday, 51.5 percent of the respondents said they had not received seismic diagnoses of their homes.

The government has set a 2025 target for addressing all housing deemed vulnerable to Japan’s frequent earthquakes.

Asked about the findings, an official at the Cabinet Office said, “We’ll keep the survey results in mind.”

In the survey on preparation for and responses to disasters, conducted between Nov. 16 and Nov. 26, 3,000 people aged 18 or over were interviewed. Of them, 61.3 percent provided valid responses.

Asked about preparations for major quakes, 46.1 percent — the largest group — said they had bought quake insurance to cover their homes and furnishings.

In addition, 45.7 percent said they set aside extra supplies of food, water and daily necessities, while 43.3 percent said they had prepared flashlights for potential blackouts.

On desirable behavior during major disasters, 39.8 percent said it is important to be self-reliant, up 18.1 points from the previous survey in 2013.

The ratio of respondents who emphasized mutual help among neighbors rose 13.9 points to 24.5 percent, while those expecting support from the central or local governments fell 2.1 points to 6.2 percent.