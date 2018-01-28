Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck to reimburse customers who lost money in massive theft

Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. said it will use its own capital to reimburse about ¥46.3 billion ($400 million) to all 260,000 customers who lost money in Friday’s theft.

The company will repay all 260,000 users impacted by the theft of NEM coins, at a rate of ¥88.549 (81 U.S. cents) for each coin, according to a statement posted on its website after midnight Sunday. A total of 523 million coins were stolen, resulting in the loss of almost all customer assets in NEM.

The value of the stolen assets has fallen from the initially estimated ¥58 billion due to drops in the market price of NEM.

The firm said it has yet to fix the details of the reimbursement, including the timing and specific procedures. How the company will finance the refund remains unclear.

Coincheck has halted withdrawals of assets in all virtual currencies in the exchange and trading in all currencies other than bitcoin. It said it aims to restart its services after strengthening security measures and determining the cause of the asset loss.

The announcement came less than 48 hours after the hack was discovered Friday. The attack shocked Japanese policy makers, who introduced legislation last April to prevent such disasters, and piled pressure on global cryptomarkets wary of rising scrutiny from regulators.

Virtual currency exchange operators in Japan are required to register with regulatory authorities under the revised law on fund settlement. Coincheck’s application is under review. Until the Financial Services Agency reaches a conclusion, the company is allowed to broker currency trading as it has been in business since before the revised law took effect.

If Coincheck successfully navigates the theft, the turnaround wouldn’t be the first in the cryptocurrency world. Bitcoin exchange Bitfinex also overcame a $69 million heist and last year repaid most customers who lost money in the August 2016 attack.