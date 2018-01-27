FSA urged Coincheck to address ‘hot wallet’ security hole after cryptocurrency exchange filed for registration in September

The Financial Services Agency had urged Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. to address security concerns about the way it manages customer assets before Friday’s ¥58 billion theft of NEM tokens, it was learned Saturday.

Cryptocurrency exchanges manage customer holdings in two types of accounts — “hot wallets,” which are connected to the Internet for quick trading, and “cold wallets,” which remain offline.

Exchanges in Japan are required to register with regulators under the revised law on fund settlement, which took force in April last year.

As part of questionnaires issued in late August, the FSA asked exchange applicants how their assets were distributed in the two types of accounts.

Coincheck, it turns out, managed all of its NEM coins in hot wallets.

After the company filed for registration in September, the FSA highlighted the risk of unauthorized accesses taking place in its computer system and urged it to strengthen security, informed sources said.

An industry source said it is the norm for about 90 percent of customer assets to be managed in cold wallets.

The FSA usually decides whether to approve the registration of a virtual-currency exchange after about two months. But Coincheck’s application remains under review, some four months after filing.