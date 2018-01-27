Abe administration official quits after appearing to downplay U.S. military incidents in Okinawa

A senior member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration has resigned his post after heckling a fellow lawmaker during discussions in the Diet about the forced landing of a U.S. military helicopter in Okinawa.

Fumiaki Matsumoto, a Lower House member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, stepped down Friday from his role as a senior vice minister of the Cabinet Office.

During a plenary session of the Lower House on Thursday, Japanese Communist Party chief Kazuo Shii brought up a series of accidents and mishaps involving U.S. military aircraft in Okinawa, including emergency landings by helicopters.

Matsumoto heckled him, saying, “How many people died?” He later faced strong criticism from members of opposition parties, who said the remark could be seen as downplaying the incidents.

The resignation is expected to deal a blow to Abe’s government ahead of a closely-watched mayoral election in the Okinawa city of Nago. The planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to the city is a major focus of the poll.

Recent incidents involving U.S. military aircraft include a window falling from a large transport helicopter onto the grounds of an elementary school near the Futenma base.

“I feel sorry for causing trouble to the people of Okinawa and other citizens through my misleading remarks,” Matsumoto told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

But Matsumoto, 68, said he did not intend to resign as a Diet member.

His remarks also drew anger in Okinawa, where many people are frustrated by frequent U.S. military incidents as well as the central government’s unresponsiveness to calls for reducing the prefecture’s burden of hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

“What does he think a human life is worth?” said Suguru Tobaru, the mayor of the village of Tonaki, where an AH-1 attack helicopter made what the U.S. military called a precautionary landing on Tuesday at a civilian heliport. “I would rather ask him, ‘if people had died, what would you do?’ ”

A senior official of the Okinawa Prefectural Government also rapped the central government, suspecting that they wouldn’t act unless children were killed, a reference to the window falling from the U.S. chopper.

Tomoko Miyagi, 48, whose 12-year-old son attends the elementary school where the window fell, also criticized Matsumoto’s remark.

The comments “were made without thinking of Okinawans, who suffer from the burden of hosting bases,” Miyagi said.

A native of Hiroshima Prefecture, Matsumoto was first elected as a Lower House member in September 2005. He is currently serving his fourth term.