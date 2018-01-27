Bankrupt kimono rental company president offers apology to customers

Yoichiro Shinozaki, president of closed kimono rental firm Harenohi, has offered an apology for the company’s sudden closure, which ruined Coming-of-Age Day celebrations for many young women earlier this month.

“I’m very sorry to those who were unable to wear kimono at Coming-of-Age ceremonies,” Shinozaki, 55, told a news conference in Yokohama on Friday.

It is the first time for the Harenohi president to appear in public since details of the closure were released earlier this month.

Shinozaki denied any intention to hide, saying he had repeatedly met with his lawyer to discuss how to deal with the situation. He said he has been staying at the home of an acquaintance in Kanagawa.

The president insisted that the Yokohama-based company had intended to offer kimono-dressing services for Coming-of-Age ceremonies until the night of the day before its closure.

Harenohi continued to receive orders until mid-December, but Shinozaki denied that it attempted to cheat customers out of their money.

Although Harenohi overstated its sales in the year to September 2016 and its capital on its website, Shinozaki ruled out window-dressing, saying that this happened due to an error in checking the figures.

In addition, Shinozaki categorically denied the alleged resale of customers’ kimonos kept at the company on their behalf, saying he has confirmed that 1,163 kimono and accessories are at its outlets. He suggested that the company will return the kimonos to customers in stages.

Harenohi saw a sharp increase in costs due to its aggressive shop openings while its sales continued to decrease, according to Shinozaki.

Around April last year, Harenohi started to face difficulties making payments to its suppliers, and product supplies stopped then, sending the company into a financial stalemate, he said.

Shinozaki said that he is ready to cooperate with authorities’ investigation into the problem.

On Friday, the Yokohama District Court informed Harenohi of its decision on the start of procedures for the company to go into liquidation. According to Harenohi’s attorney, the company’s debt is expected to total ¥1 billion to ¥1.1 billion.

The number of creditors is estimated to total some 1,600, including about 1,300 people who bought kimonos.

While some kimonos and related accessories that have not been sold are still with the company, hundreds of thousands of yen in cash is the only personal asset held by Shinozaki.